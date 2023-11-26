Larimer County Jail inmate dies hours after hospitalization for potential drug overdose

An inmate at the Larimer County Jail died Saturday, hours after he was hospitalized and later returned to the jail after showing signs of a possible drug overdose.

A press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office says that the unidentified man, who was arrested Friday in Johnstown on suspicion of felony drug charges, was found unresponsive and alone in his cell at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Jail deputies' lifesaving efforts failed to revive the man.

The man had been evaluated and released from an area hospital Friday evening after deputies said he showed signs of a possible overdose while he was being booked into the jail. He was the only person inside his cell at the time of his death, according to a sheriff's office release.

No further details about the death were immediately available, and the Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity and cause and manner of death at a later date.

The Loveland Police Department is leading a Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into the death.

