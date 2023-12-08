Larimer County law enforcement offer tips to avoid porch pirates, scams this Christmas

While the holiday season brings joy and cheer, it also brings out Grinches in the form of package thieves and scammers.

In 2022, an estimated 119 million delivered packages were stolen nationwide, according to data from SafeWise, and Colorado is ranked as one of the top states where package thefts occur.

Larimer County law enforcement have shared tips to prevent gifts from being stolen — from your porch or your car — and how to avoid a gift card scam they've seen locally.

Here's more on how to protect your packages this holiday season, and what to do if your gifts are swiped from your porch:

How to prevent porch pirates

Keep an eye out for delivery notifications and bring in your packages ASAP.

Try to coordinate deliveries for when you’ll be home if possible.

Consider having packages delivered to nearby locations or lockers when possible.

If you won’t be home, consider asking a neighbor to bring your packages in for you.

Consider installing a security camera to monitor your front porch.

If you see suspicious activity, call Fort Collins police at 970-419-3273. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

What to do if your package was stolen or lost

If you got a delivery notification but don’t see your package, don’t panic. First, check with the delivery company to make sure it was actually delivered.

If your package was delivered, search for it around your front entrance. Ask neighbors, family members or roommates if they saw it or picked it up.

If you believe your package was stolen, you can file a report with the shipping company. Amazon, FedEx, USPS and UPS all have different reporting processes.

Amazon: You can report a stolen package through your Amazon account by going to "Your Orders," going to the order in question, selecting "Problem with Order" and selecting that the package did not arrive. You can then request a refund.

FedEx: You can file a lost package claim online at fedex.com/en-us/customer-support/claims.html.

UPS: After 24 hours, you can file a lost package claim online at ups.com/us/en/support/file-a-claim.page. Your refund will come from the seller, so you'll have to contact them, too.

USPS: You can fill out a help form online at usps.com/help/missing-mail.htm to help the post office locate your package. If it isn't located after a week, you then need to fill out a missing mail search request with the tracking number and any evidence that the item was stolen.

You can also file a police report online with Fort Collins Police Services (for crimes that occur within Fort Collins city limits) at fcgov.com/police/coplogic-start-report.

When do I need to ship my packages by to get them delivered by Christmas?

All shipping companies have various shipping options at different speeds to try and get packages delivered by Christmas. Here are the basic shipping deadlines for each:

FedEx: Send your packages by Dec. 19 to ensure a pre-Christmas delivery.

UPS: Ship by Dec. 19 with 3-day ground shipping to get it there in time for Christmas.

USPS: The earliest deadline is Dec. 16 to get packages delivered by Christmas.

Stay alert while holiday shopping in person

As online shopping and shipping deadlines approach, there's always time to do some in-person shopping. Keep these tips from Fort Collins police in mind while out shopping during the holidays (and all the time):

Always double-check your doors are locked when you leave your vehicle.

Never leave your car running unattended, even if you’ll “just be a minute.”

Keep store purchases and other valuables out of sight to make your vehicle less tempting for thieves.

Sheriff’s office warns of ‘gift card switch’ scam

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is warning that scammers have been stealing gift cards from store racks, opening them and replacing the code on the back with their own card number. When someone purchases and activates the card, instead of the money going on that gift card it goes straight to the scammer’s card.

Here are some tips to avoid getting scammed:

Order gift cards directly from businesses rather than off the shelf.

If you do shop from the shelf, check the packaging carefully to make sure it is intact and take a card from the back of the stack.

If it’s an option, register the card and use it as soon as possible.

