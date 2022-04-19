Update: Larimer County man found not guilty of attempted murder over alleged unpaid debt

Update: The man accused in this case was found not guilty on all counts by a jury in September 2020, according to court records.

Original: A Larimer County man accused of attempting to kill a co-worker by running him over with his truck was arrested in Arizona last month.

The man was arrested Nov. 15 on suspicion of felony first-degree attempted murder and transported to Larimer County. Arrest documents alleged he ran over a man he had been working with because he thought the man owed him $265.

The victim told police he and the suspect had been working together for about three months, and about two months prior they had completed a house painting job together. They had split the payment for that job equally, the victim told police, but the man had since demanded $265 more.

The victim claimed he didn't believe he owed the man any money, according to arrest documents.

Reading this on your phone? Try the Coloradoan’s Android and iOS apps. You’ll get a premium experience, breaking news alerts and more.

The alleged incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 25. The victim was standing outside his trailer in the 4000 block of S. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland when he noticed the man's truck parked nearby, according to arrest documents. The victim said he was worried the man had stolen from him, or was about to steal, so he approached the truck.

They exchanged "heated words," and the victim approached the truck, he said to see if any of his belongings were in the truck bed.

The victim said the man backed the truck up when he approached, then quickly accelerated forward. The victim wasn't able to get out of the way, went under the vehicle and was struck by at least two of the tires, he told police, and the man then drove away.

Surveillance video from a nearby commercial building corroborated the victim's story, according to arrest documents.

Crime-fighting cameras: Fort Collins police hope 'Patio Patrol' will help fight 'porch pirates,' other crime

Story continues

After the incident, police attempted to contact the suspect, Christopher Fay, but calls went straight to voicemail. On Nov. 15, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced Fay was arrested in Arizona. He was later transported to Larimer County.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Sady Swanson covers crime, courts, public safety and more throughout Northern Colorado. You can send your story ideas to her at sswanson@coloradoan.com or on Twitter at @sadyswan. Support our work and local journalism with a digital subscription at Coloradoan.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County man arrested for attempted murder found not guilty