Larimer County man found not guilty in death of 3-year-old boy

A jury found a Larimer County man accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son not guilty Wednesday.

Jaime Rodriguez, 28, was accused of assaulting the boy inside a southeast Fort Collins store on March 24, 2021, in an attempt to stop the boy from misbehaving. Roughly two hours later, after the family had returned home, the boy's grandfather found him unconscious lying facedown on a couch. The grandfather took him to a nearby urgent care clinic where the boy was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the boy's death, family members thought the boy had a seizure while in the store because the mother had a family history of seizure disorders. The next day, the boy's then 8-year-old sister told a forensic interviewer from the child advocacy center that she saw Rodriguez put his hand around the boy's neck, causing the boy to "fall asleep" while they were in the store. The coroner's report listed the cause of death as manual strangulation.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty in April to charges of first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, and child abuse resulting in death, a Class 2 felony.

During opening statements Wednesday, Oct. 26, prosecutors told the jury their case would rely heavily on the girl's testimony and the autopsy report from James Wilkerson, Larimer County's coroner at the time. Prosecutors told jurors they would see footage of law enforcement officers interviewing Rodriguez throughout the trial, saying he was inconsistent with the details from the day of the boy's death while they were in the store and when they were home.

Prosecutors focused on this information again during closing statements a week later. They also referenced testimony from a medical professional specializing in pediatric care who said the boy's injuries were medically consistent with fatal child abuse. They also relied on evidence such as text messages between Rodriguez and his girlfriend from the days surrounding the boy's death.

In both opening and closing statements, defense attorneys said the case was "a rushed job" by law enforcement officials who "needed to find someone to blame for the death of a child."

Throughout closing statements, the defense claimed the girl's testimony was "misconstrued" because she never used words like "choke" or "strangle" and cast doubt on her credibility because she couldn't remember certain details about other life events unrelated to the case but from a similar time period, like the name of her third-grade teacher.

The defense also attempted to cast doubt on Wilkerson's report, saying in both opening and closing statements that the boy's autopsy was "rushed" and influenced the sister's testimony. They also claimed there was a lack of physical evidence to show that the boy was strangled and said Rodriguez's DNA was not found on the boy's neck.

Jurors deliberated for roughly four hours before delivering the not guilty verdict.

Coloradoan reporter Sady Swanson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County man found not guilty in death of 3-year-old boy