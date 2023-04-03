How Larimer County police shootings, use-of-force cases are reviewed by multi-agency team

More cases involving law enforcement's use of force will be reviewed by the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office now that the office has expanded on the state-mandated Critical Incident Response Team protocols.

Though the 8th Judicial District — which covers Larimer and Jackson counties — has had a multi-agency investigation protocol since 2005, the Critical Incident Response Team was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multi-agency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

When an officer fires a weapon in Colorado and someone is killed or injured, state law requires a multi-agency team — the Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT — to investigate.

In the 8th Judicial District, the district attorney's office has expanded its CIRT protocols, requiring all use-of-force cases resulting in the serious injury of anyone involved be reviewed by the district attorney's office to see if a full CIRT investigation is necessary.

Here's what the multi-agency team will investigate moving forward and how it works:

What does CIRT investigate?

CIRT is a multi-agency response team under the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged with investigating shootings and incidents resulting in serious injury or death when they involve police.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office expanded its CIRT protocol in August to require law enforcement agencies to consult the district attorney’s office in all cases involving an officer and a member of the public when either party is seriously injured, whether or not a firearm was used, in an effort to be more transparent, according to a news release.

“Public trust in law enforcement and the criminal justice system is vital to the safety and fairness which we all endeavor to ensure in our communities,” 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said in a news release about expanding the protocols. “... Expanding our review to include all incidents causing serious injury will ensure the public can trust these significant events are being taken seriously and reviewed independently.”

Other cases involving serious injury or death — including in-custody deaths or vehicle crashes — have previously been investigated by CIRT.

What would be investigated under the expanded CIRT protocols?

Prior to this, critical incidents could include incidents where a person was seriously injured — like an October case investigated by CIRT in which an undercover Fort Collins police officer was seriously injured while working a case in Loveland. With this protocol change, cases like these that involve serious injury will be required to go through the CIRT process. Before the change, it was up to the law enforcement agency involved in the incident if they wanted to consult with the district attorney’s office.

“The new protocol has also broadened and encouraged additional consultations when matters of public trust may be at issue,” the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Under the expanded protocol, the Karen Garner case would’ve been flagged for consultation by the district attorney’s office because of Garner’s injuries, district attorney’s office spokesperson Brianna Jones told the Coloradoan. Preventing similar instances of excessive force getting covered up was part of why McLaughlin wanted to revise the protocols, Jones said.

“While not every such injury would result in a full CIRT investigation, mandating the consultation means we will ensure an independent and unbiased look,” Jones said in an email.

What is a CIRT consultation?

A consultation is a discussion with the involved agency, the district attorney’s office and other CIRT commanders from participating law enforcement agencies about what occurred, the severity of the injuries, what evidence exists and what criminal charges might apply, Jones said. A full CIRT investigation can be invoked if necessary.

McLaughlin typically requests the police reports and body-worn camera footage from cases that are consulted but don’t immediately lead to a full CIRT investigation, Jones said, and if a later review raises concerns, a full CIRT investigation can be invoked at that time.

Which law enforcement agencies are involved?

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff's Office typically take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself. For example, if it is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's turn to lead investigations and a deputy is involved in a shooting or other qualifying incident, a different agency will lead that particular investigation.

What is the CIRT investigation process?

Immediately after an officer is involved in a shooting or other qualifying incident, the agency that employs that officer calls on CIRT and notifies the district attorney's office. The team arrives on scene, and team members will collect evidence from the scene and log it with the agency overseeing the investigation. The officer involved in the incident should be processed and interviewed. When the investigation is complete, CIRT team members present the findings to the district attorney. The district attorney makes a finding on whether the officer involved should be charged with a crime. If no charges are filed, the district attorney must publicly release a report explaining the district attorney's findings and why the officer was not charged. If the district attorney refers the case to the grand jury, the district attorney must release a statement disclosing the general purpose of the grand jury's investigation.

What happens with the officers involved in shootings during these investigations?

Most often, officers are put on paid administrative leave while the CIRT investigation is ongoing.

Officers are sanctioned by their individual agencies, not the CIRT investigators.

Internal investigations by individual agencies are independent from CIRT investigations.

How can you find out the results of CIRT investigations?

The district attorney’s office publishes decision letters summarizing each investigation at its conclusion. Letters are posted online at larimer.org/da.

McLaughlin announced in March he will start hosting virtual town halls at the conclusion of each investigation so the public can ask questions, depending on the results of the investigation. If criminal charges are filed against anyone involved, the town hall may be modified or canceled, according to the district attorney’s office. Recordings of those town halls will also be available online.

