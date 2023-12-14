Larimer County Sheriff's Office captain named interim chief of Estes Park Police

A Larimer County Sheriff’s Office captain has been appointed as interim police chief for the town of Estes Park while the town searches for a permanent replacement.

Estes Park Police Chief David Hayes announced in late November that he would be retiring, effective Dec. 22.

In looking outside the department for an interim chief, Estes Park’s Town Administrator Travis Machalek reached out to other Larimer County law enforcement agencies. Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen offered to help support the department during this transition, and Capt. Ian Stewart was selected to serve as Estes Park’s interim chief upon Hayes’ retirement, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Stewart has 24 years of law enforcement experience and is the operations division commander for the sheriff’s office, overseeing patrol, emergency operations, strategic planning and data, special operations, and special events across Larimer County, according to the news release.

Stewart led the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force from 2020-2023 and served as the Rocky Mountain Tactical Team Association president from 2013-2018, according to the news release. He also has his emergency medical technician certification and previously worked as a firefighter with the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department.

“Community safety and regional partnerships have always been important to me, especially coming from a family that’s lived in Larimer County for four generations,” Stewart said in the news release. “I sincerely appreciate this opportunity to support Estes Park and will continue holding a high standard of safety for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Feyen said in the news release he is “happy to support our partners at EPPD as they begin writing their next chapter,” and Machalek thanked the sheriff’s office for their support.

Hayes and Machalek have begun meeting with Stewart this week to begin the transition process, according to the news release.

Estes Park plans to start the recruitment process for a permanent chief in early 2024, and Stewart will remain in the interim role until a permanent chief is selected.

