Larimer County Sheriff's Office concerned for wellbeing of missing Loveland man

Jance Valera has been missing from Loveland since June 2022, and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said they have reason to be concerned for his wellbeing.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a Loveland man who has been missing since June.

Family members reported 40-year-old Jance Wesly Varela missing in July after not being able to contact him, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He was last seen in June.

Investigators spoke with the man's family and friends and followed up on tips about his potential whereabouts, but were unable to locate him. Based on information received during the investigation, law enforcement is concerned about his wellbeing.

Varela is 6-foot-4, 140 pounds, has gray and brown hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff's office. He may also have facial hair and does have a tattoo of the "pi" symbol on his left hand.

Anyone with information about Valera's whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance can contact Investigator Tyler Thomas at 970-498-5167 or share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. A cash reward is available for information that helps resolve this case.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County Sheriff's Office seeking tips about missing Loveland man