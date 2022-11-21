Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shoot man after chase

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the fatal shooting of a man by Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The incident began at 12:18 a.m. Monday when a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near Colorado Highway 56 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud, according to a sheriff's office news release early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says the driver of that vehicle did not stop and instead drove northbound on I-25, exiting at Crossroads Boulevard and driving east. A deputy was able to get the vehicle stopped using a precision immobilization technique near Crossroads Boulevard and Centerra Parkway, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the the adult male ― and lone occupant of the vehicle ― was armed with a rifle and deputies fired their weapons at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity and that of the deputies involved have not been released.

Fort Collins Police Services is leading the CIRT investigation into incident, and additional information will be released "when appropriate," according to the sheriff's office news release.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Fort Collins police at (970) 416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.

Colorado Springs shooting:How to help Club Q shooting victims and families, organizations supporting them

How CIRT investigations work

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multi-agency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

The team is automatically and immediately activated when a police officer is involved in a shooting. The agency that employs the officer or officers involved in a shooting is responsible for alerting the team.

CIRT can also investigate incidents involving officers that result in serious injury or death, including car crashes, as well as incidents in the Larimer County Jail.

Story continues

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations. Each year, the responsibility rotates to a different agency.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself.

After a CIRT investigation is completed, the report is presented to the district attorney, who decides if any criminal charges will be filed related to the incident.

Recent news:Colorado wolfpack makes first reported livestock kill since members presumably shot

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County chase ends with sheriff deputies fatally shooting man