Larimer County Sheriff's Office: Interstate 25 closed after officer-involved shooting

Interstate 25 was closed Monday afternoon following a shooting involving an law enforcement officer that has left one suspect injured, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The interstate was first closed between Prospect Road to Mountain Vista Drive, according to tweets from the Colorado Department of Transportation around 2:39 p.m. By 3:20 p.m., I-25's northbound lanes were once again open and southbound traffic was being diverted via Mountain Vista Drive to Timberline Road and back to Colorado Highway 14, which is open.

I-25 NB is now OPEN. I-25 SB is diverted at Mnt Vista Dr to Timberline Rd to CO-14 back to I-25 SB. CO-14 is OPEN. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) January 10, 2022

The multi-agency Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the incident.

No additional information was known as of 3:20 p.m. The Coloradoan will continue to follow this developing story.

I-25 CLOSED between Prospect Rd (south) and Mountain Vista Dr (north), CO-14 CLOSED at I-25 following officer involved shooting. 1 suspect injured. CIRT responding to investigate. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) January 10, 2022

How CIRT investigations work

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multi-agency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

The team is automatically and immediately activated when a police officer is involved in a shooting. The agency that employs the officer or officers involved in a shooting is responsible for alerting the team.

CIRT can also investigate incidents involving officers that result in serious injury or death, including car crashes, as well as incidents in the Larimer County Jail.

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations. Each year, the responsibility rotates to a different agency.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself.

After a CIRT investigation is completed, the report is presented to the district attorney, who decides if any criminal charges will be filed related to the incident.

