Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigates report of road rage shooting at Owl Canyon Road
Larimer County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a possible road rage situation that took place at Owl Canyon Road and Highway 287.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a possible road rage situation that took place at Owl Canyon Road and Highway 287.
EV startup Fisker revealed more details about its $29,900 Pear electric urban lifestyle crossover vehicle Thursday at the company's Product Vision Day. Included in that reveal was confirmation that Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturer most well-known for making Apple iPhones, would be producing the vehicle at its Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturing facility. In early August, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that the Foxconn deal wasn't yet finalized.
Thrift & Tell, an expert thrifter, provides tips on how to elevate your everyday look with solid gold jewelry. The post Woman suggests you purchase these ‘first investment pieces’ to elevate your everyday look: ‘I would start with jewelry’ appeared first on In The Know.
Parents Kylie Jenner and Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, have explained the meanings behind their kids' names.
After the heartbreaker, which lasted just under four hours, he fought tears as he spoke to a packed crowd.
"Sound of Freedom," "Spider-Verse" and a resurgent "Elemental" helped power a $4B summer. And then there was "The Flash."
"Now with 200% more air!"
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. Best $5 I've ever spent!
'People assume I am 20 years younger than I really am,' shared a thrilled reviewer.
How accurate are at-home COVID tests and can they pick up new variants, such as Eris and Pirola? Here's what you should know.
Get your holiday weekend started off right with nearly 40% off this ionic winner.
TikTok tested and approved — and majorly viral. The post These are TikTok’s 10 favorite closet storage solutions, so yes, you can fit more clothes in there appeared first on In The Know.
Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal was long known for his love of all forms of combat sports. Since his retirement as an active fighter, he's taken great interest in promoting MMA and boxing.
Here's what having back-to-back babies, due to adoption or surrogacy, is like
Uncertainty involving Tim Ballard's story rights could delay a seemingly inevitable follow-up film.
A “silent” UTI is a condition in which bacteria is found in the urine during a urine culture, yet the patient is not experiencing any of the classic UTI symptoms.
The former adult star wanted to appear in the magazine since she was a little girl.
Some are responding furiously to the suggestion that the United States may eventually adopt Canada's strict new drinking guidelines.
The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat tops the list of America's most stolen 2020-2022 cars, according to a study, while EVs are the least-stolen cars.
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for up to 72% off.
PlayStation Portal, Sony’s $200 handheld for PS5 game streaming, is available to pre-order today before its November 15th launch. The company announced the availability details today in an update to its announcement post from last week. The upcoming device requires a PS5 and a persistent WiFi connection.