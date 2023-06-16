Larimer jail inmate accused of plot to kill victim, witnesses in attempted murder case

A Larimer County jail inmate is accused of plotting with another man to kill a victim and two witnesses involved the criminal case that landed him in jail last year.

Sheriff's deputies, in a news release sent Friday, said the suspect was coordinating with a man outside the jail to kill three people. Joshua Anderson, 30, of Windsor, has been jailed since 2022 on 17 criminal allegations including attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, extortion and habitual offender enhancements.

Deputies allege he worked with Jesse Mewes, 35, of Fort Collins, on a plot to kill those involved in his case. Anderson, who deputies say has a no-bond warrant out of Jefferson County, was charged with additional solicitation and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges and issued an additional $1 million bond atop the more than $500,000 bond he was held on for the previous allegations.

Mewes was arrested June 8 and jailed on a $250,000 bond on allegations of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and a habitual criminal enhancement.

Capt. Bobby Moll, who leads the sheriff's office's investigations division, said he was "grateful for everyone who worked to stop a ruthless and violent plan to hurt innocent people," according to a news release.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact investigator Joshua Taylor at 970-498-5541 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868, where they may remain anonymous.

The charges mentioned in this story are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County jail inmate accused of plotting to kill victim, witness