Larimore man arrested for gross sexual imposition

Jan. 12—GRAND FORKS — A Larimore man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile was arrested and appeared in court on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Travis Garth Eggl, 49, is charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition (victim under 15 — defendant at least 22).

If convicted, Eggl could be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In October, the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office received a report involving a teenager who alleged Eggl had sexually abused her on multiple occasions over two years.

Eggl's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.