Larimore man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition

Feb. 13—GRAND FORKS — A Larimore man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty on Monday, Feb. 13.

Travis Garth Eggl, 49,

was arrested on Jan. 12

and charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, which has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In October, the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office received a report alleging Eggl had sexually abused a teenager on multiple occasions over the span of two years.

Eggl's final dispositional conference is scheduled for April 27.