Larimore man sentenced to 60 years for gross sexual imposition

Oct. 16—GRAND FORKS — A Larimore man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 16, for the sexual abuse of a juvenile.

Travis Garth Eggl, 50,

was arrested

in January. He initially pleaded not guilty to Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, but eventually pleaded guilty in May.

Class AA felonies have a maximum sentence of life without parole.

According to an affidavit in the case, Eggl had sexual contact with a juvenile on multiple occasions, beginning when she was 12 years old and continuing until she reported him at age 14.

During Monday's sentencing hearing at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, Eggl was sentenced to 80 years with 20 suspended, leaving 60 years to serve. He has credit for 279 days in custody.

He was also given 10 years of supervised probation.

Eggl is required to register as a sex offender, complete a sex offender evaluation and any recommended treatment. He is prohibited from contacting the victim.