Lark Distilling (ASX:LRK) delivers shareholders strong 29% CAGR over 5 years, surging 27% in the last week alone

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) which saw its share price drive 259% higher over five years. It's even up 27% in the last week.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Lark Distilling investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Lark Distilling became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Lark Distilling's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Lark Distilling has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 29% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lark Distilling (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

