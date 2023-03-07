Larksville man charged with assaulting woman

Mar. 6—COURTDALE — State police arrested a Larksville man on allegations he assaulted a woman and kept her from leaving a residence on Academy Street for nearly a week.

Joshua Ryan Geisinger, 34, of East State Street, was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault. Geisinger was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Spagnuolo deemed him a danger to the woman and community.

According to the criminal complaint:

State police responded to a complaint from a woman late Friday afternoon that Geisinger assaulted her and would not let her leave the residence since Feb. 26.

She reported she was kept in a basement, choked and when Geisigner gave her the keys to a vehicle, he slammed her head against the car's windows several times, the complaint says.

A tenant of the Academy Street residence reported seeing Geisinger choke the woman to the point the woman was gasping for air, according to the complaint.

The woman managed to get her cellular phone from Geisinger when he passed out and ran to a store to call for help.

State police said the woman had injuries to her head, face and arms and legs.