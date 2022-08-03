Larksville man pleads guilty to killing niece, sentenced 20-40 years in prison

Ed Lewis, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Aug. 3—WILKES-BARRE — A Larksville man will spend up to 40 years in state prison after he admitted to fatally stabbing his niece inside his residence in 2021.

Terry Campbell, 51, pled guilty to third degree murder in causing the death of Yana Guitson, 25, inside 533 W. State St. on Aug. 11, 2021.

Luzerne County assistant district attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Anthony Cardone prosecuted, said the plea agreement prevented Guitson's daughter from reliving the case if she testified at trial. The girl witnessed the stabbing.

President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea agreement sentencing Campbell to 20 to 40 years in state prison. Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski represented Campbell.

Campbell opted not to speak saying he was only going to "break down."

"I got nothing," Campbell said.

State police at Wilkes-Barre said family members reported Campbell and Guitson had a troublesome relationship and would often fight.

Guitson was found on the first floor with severe lacerations to her upper torso next to a large Rambo style knife stuck in the floorboards next to her body, according to court records.

Investigators say Campbell and Guitson resided in the residence with other adults and children. Campbell and Guitson would argue and not get along as Campbell often sat at a computer desk sharpening knives, court records say.

After Guitson was killed, state police said Campbell ran to a neighbor's house where 911 was called.

Larksville police responded finding Campbell in the driveway with his hands covered with blood.

Campbell was given credit for 356 days time served at the county correctional facility.

