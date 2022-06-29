Larksville man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

Jun. 29—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. ordered a Larksville man jailed pending a sentencing hearing after the man admitted to sexually assaulting a girl for years.

Blair Allen-Butterfield, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of minors before Sklarosky.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated indecent assault, dissemination of explicit sexual material of a minor, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility against Allen-Butterfield.

Larksville police charged Allen-Butterfield on Feb. 18 alleging he assaulted the girl when she was 4 or 5 years old. The incidents happened when the girl's mother was at work, according to court records.

Allen-Butterfield was accused of giving the girl cash to keep her from telling anyone.

The girl, then 12, came forward in December telling her mother because, "She felt like she couldn't deal with it anymore," court records say.

Allen-Butterfield was scheduled for trial this week but opted to enter a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Sklarosky ordered an evaluation of Allen-Butterfield by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if he meets the criteria as a violent sexual offender.

Allen-Butterfield is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6.