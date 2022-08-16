Larksville man snarled in online child sex sting sentenced

Aug. 16—WILKES-BARRE — A Larksville man snarled by Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher in an online child sex solicitation sting, was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Thomas Atchue, 49, of Third Street, claimed he was intoxicated when he showed up, according to court records, to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old boy in a vacant lot on West Market Street in Wilkes-Barre on July 19, 2020.

Atchue was confronted by Harris who was recording the encounter that was posted online.

"I apologize, I was out of character. I'm very remorseful and I was under the influence," Atchue said before President Judge Michael T. Vough. "That's not the person who I am. If you can sentence me on the lower end, I appreciate it."

Atchue on Feb. 14 pled guilty to criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.

In three other unrelated cases, Atchue pled guilty to three counts of criminal trespass.

As plea agreements between Atchue's attorney, John Pike, his former lawyer JoAnn Smith, and prosecutors recommended the sentences run at the same time, Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop requested a higher sentence due to convictions in 2001 on charges of indecent assault and unlawful restraint involving a woman.

Vough designed his sentence to run at the same time involving the four separate cases sentencing Atchue to five-to-10 years in state prison followed by three years probation.

Atchue did not contest a recommendation from the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board that determined he met the criteria as a violent sexual offender. Vough accepted the recommendation that mandates Atchue to register his address, vehicle and employment for life under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.