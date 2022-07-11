Larksville woman charged with stabbing man

Jul. 11—LARKSVILLE — A woman smoked a cigarette after slicing a man's arm with a butcher knife during a domestic disturbance on Wilson Street early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the home on a report of a stabbing just before 1 a.m.

Officers found a man sitting on the front porch in a pool of blood caused by a large laceration from his left shoulder to his bicep, according to court records.

The man identified his attacker as Amber Ann Donnelly, 33, who was found sitting at a kitchen table smoking a cigarette, court records say.

Donnelly allegedly told police she stabbed the man after he smashed her cell phone, punched her in the head and choked her.

Police in court records say Donnelly's hands were covered in blood and did not seem remorseful for stabbing the man.

Donnelly had a red mark near her neck but refused to go to a hospital telling police she, "Wasn't a drama queen and did not need an ambulance ride for a little cut on her hand," court records say.

Police found a butcher knife in the sink filled with bloody water.

After Donnelly was taken to the Larksville Police Department, she asked if she was going to jail. Donnelly began hyperventilating and had a panic attack resulting in her being transported to a hospital.

Donnelly was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township on two counts of aggravated assault. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.