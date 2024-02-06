Larne Lough campaigners appeal gas cavern plans

Campaigners against the plan sought a judicial review at the High Court last year

Campaigners against a plan to construct gas caverns under Larne Lough are continuing their legal challenge at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

It comes after the High Court ruled last year that the project was lawful.

The proposal would see seven large storage caverns hollowed out underneath the lough by carving out salt layers.

The space will be able to store about half a billion cubic metres of natural gas, creating a 14-day buffer during periods of peak demand.

Groups including Friends of the Earth and No Gas Caverns argue that the project should have been referred to the executive because of its cross-cutting nature.

And they say a community fund, which was taken into account as a mitigating measure in approving the decision, was an irrelevant consideration.

The groups previously sought a judicial review of the decision on the same grounds.

That challenge was later dismissed.

Speaking at the High Court on Tuesday, Lisa Dobbie of the No Gas Caverns group said the challenge had been brought with the support of "hundreds" of people who had donated to their campaign.

While the proposal is initially intended to store natural gas, the long-term plan is to store hydrogen, as a product of surplus wind power generation.

Islandmagee Energy, the firm behind the project, has previously said there will be no long-term damage to wildlife and that any impact created by the discharge of brine - very salty water - would be confined to a small area at an approved distance offshore, away from Larne Lough.