Larose man loses appeal to overturn child-rape conviction, life prison sentence

A Louisiana appeals court has rejected a Larose man's request to overturn his conviction and life prison sentence for sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl.

Timothy Falgout, 38, was convicted April 23, 2021, of first-degree rape of a victim under 13. State District Judge Steven Miller of Thibodaux handed down the mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

In his appeal, Falgout argued the trial court made a mistake when it denied his requests for a mistrial because prosecutors introduced “inadmissible evidence” of other crimes during a video of the victim’s interview with investigators.

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal, however, ruled the statements introduced in court were vague and brief, noting that the trial judge had instructed the jury to disregard them.

"We are convinced that the verdict actually rendered in this case was surely

unattributable to any error in the admission of the above referenced statements," the appeals judges wrote. "We further conclude that the drastic remedy of a mistrial was not warranted in this case and that the trial court did not err in denying the subsequent motion for new trial."

Juvenile detectives began investigating Falgout in late July 2018 after learning he had abused a female child, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Further investigation led detectives to believe he had allegedly forcefully sexually assaulted the victim on more than one occasion.

He was also convicted in 2004 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile and had been a registered sex offender, authorities said.

Falgout is incarcerated in the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Life sentence for Larose man for child rape stands after appeal fails