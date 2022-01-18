Larose man pleads not guilty in October shooting death

A Larose man has pleaded not guilty in the October shooting death of a Golden Meadow resident.

A Lafourche Parish grand jury found enough evidence Jan. 7 to charge Rogelio Xavier Ledezma, 26, with second-degree murder.

He is accused of killing 40-year-old Beau Plaisance at a home in Cut Off, authorities said.

Related: Golden Meadow man shot to death; suspect charged with murder

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charge.

Ledezma appeared in court Jan. 10 and pleaded not guilty, court records show. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8 before District Judge F. Hugh Larose of Thibodaux.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Ledezma faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

Beau Plaisance

Ledezma’s indictment resulted from a shooting about 2 p.m. Oct. 4, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. A woman arrived at the Sheriff’s Office substation in Cut Off and reported shots were fired at a home in the 15400 block of West Main Street.

Deputies went to the area and began searching for the suspect, who was identified as Ledezma, authorities said. The suspect was eventually found and taken into custody.

More: Houma man acquitted in attempted murder trial at Civic Center

Plaisance died at the scene, police said. A motive in the shooting was not released.

Ledezma was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he remains on $1 million bail.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Suspect pleads not guilty in Golden Meadow man's shooting death