Larose teen charged with murder in connection with girl's death from fentanyl overdose

A 19-year-old Larose man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a teenage girl from a fentanyl overdose in October, authorities said.

Blayne Terrebonne had previously been arrested on a drug distribution charge in the case, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said.

He was arrested again Wednesday and booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on the murder charge, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. His bail is set at $500,000.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Terrebonne would face a mandatory life prison sentence.

Terrebonne is one of three people men charged in connection with two Galliano teens' overdoses Oct. 27. Shortly before 4:30 that morning, deputies responded to a Galliano home after receiving a call that a 16-year-old boy was showing signs of a possible overdose, the Sheriff's Office said. After being given two doses of Narcan, the boy regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital, where he later recovered.

Less than three hours later, deputies responded to a call at another Galliano home where a 15-year-old girl was found dead of a suspected drug overdose, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined the two incidents were related and arrested Terrebonne later that day.

Detectives later arrested Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, and Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, in connection with the case. All were charged with drug distribution. Perez remains in the Lafourche jail on $100,000 bail. Terrebonne and Francis were released on bail in November.

Investigators learned the girl had purchased what she thought was a Percocet pill from Terrebonne the night before her death, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Investigators learned the pill was actually pressed from pure fentanyl.

An autopsy conducted by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office determined the cause of her death to be a drug overdose, the Sheriff's Office said. A toxicology report later showed she had a high level of fentanyl in her blood at the time of her death.

After receiving these results, detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Terrebonne on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Lafourche teen charged with murder in girl's deadly fentanyl overdose