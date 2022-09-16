Larry Blackstock claims conviction followed unfair trial, requests new trial

RICHMOND, Ind. — Larry Blackstock returned Friday morning to Wayne County's jail from Superior Court 1 not knowing how much longer he'll be incarcerated.

Blackstock, 44, was scheduled Friday to receive Judge Charles Todd Jr.'s sentence after a jury convicted him July 20 of Level 2 felony conspiracy to commit murder a police confidential informant. The sentencing was stopped, however, because Blackstock's Indianapolis attorney, Dana Childress-Jones, filed a series of motions late Thursday, including one asking Todd to set aside the verdict and grant Blackstock a new trial.

In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Larry Blackstock was apprehended in Dayton, Ohio. He was wanted on Wayne County warrants for conspiracy to commit murder and failure to appear. Blackstock was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to kill police informant.

After hearing from Childress-Jones and from Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Green, Todd is providing the sides more time to prepare arguments about Childress-Jones' verdict motion and a motion to compel information related to a detective's trial testimony. The judge will schedule that hearing and the sentencing — anticipating the possibility the verdict will stand — when the court's schedule permits.

Childress-Jones contends Blackstock, who is Black, did not receive a fair trial July 18 to 20 because he was tried before an all-white jury, because of a photograph displayed to the jury and because she believes Richmond Police Department Detective Mark Ward provided misleading or false trial testimony.

During the trial's jury selection, Childress-Jones asked Todd to dismiss the entire jury panel because the all-white panel did not represent Blackstock's peers, according to Todd's order for the trial's first day. Todd denied that request.

Childress-Jones expressed again Friday her concern that Blackstock, a Black man accused of conspiring to kill a white woman, was tried before an all-white jury.

"That's a bad combination, in my opinion," Childress-Jones said.

Todd responded that the venue for arguing his previous ruling is upon appeal.

Childress-Jones also said Friday that the trial evidence was insufficient to convict Blackstock. She said that feeling was confirmed by a conversation with one juror. Childress-Jones said things that would create reasonable doubt were ignored.

She previously raised that issue after the jury delivered its verdict. Childress-Jones moved for Todd to find Blackstock not guilty despite the jury's verdict. Todd denied the motion, and his order states that the evidence and reasonable inferences the jury could draw from the evidence properly address the elements the prosecution must prove to support conviction.

"As I understand the law, the evidence is sufficient to prove the elements, and my thoughts on that haven't changed," he said.

Todd again told Childress-Jones that an appeal could address that issue.

Green supported the judge's assertion about the evidence.

"I agree the verdict is supported by sufficient evidence and ask that the verdict remain in place," she said.

Childress-Jones also questioned a Wayne County Jail booking photograph displayed to the jury that shows Blackstock with his hair in dreadlocks. She reminded Todd that she objected strongly to the photograph during the trial.

"This is just prejudiced," said Childress-Jones, noting that during trial Blackstock wore shorter hair and a nice suit. "This is just to show a stereotypical Black drug dealer."

According to Childress-Jones, Ward testified that the photo was taken shortly after Blackstock was arrested on Wayne County warrants April 19, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. It, however, is a Jan. 23, 2018, booking photo from when Blackstock was arrested on a drug-dealing warrant.

The jail continued using that booking photo in its online inmate roster after Blackstock was extradited July 31, 2019, from Montgomery County, Ohio, and lodged in Wayne County. In fact, it's still the Blackstock photo used in the jail's online roster.

Blackstock had bushy hair that was not in dreadlocks when arrested in Dayton, as seen in a photo of the arrest the Wayne County Drug Task Force provided the Palladium-Item and in Blackstock's Montgomery County booking photo.

Green said the photo with dreadlocks was shown because it accurately reflected Blackstock's appearance when the conspiracy occurred. Two co-defendants, Bradi Louden and Ryan Carpenter, were arrested Oct. 4, 2018, when arriving to meet a confidential informant Blackstock was convicted of sending them to kill with drugs Blackstock provided. Blackstock's case was filed Oct. 8, 2018, and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Childress-Jones also accuses Ward of providing misleading and false testimony about an officer or officers driving Louden past Blackstock's North I Street residence to identify it. At one point Friday, Childress-Jones said the testimony was "fabricated," while her motion said she believes the testimony is "simply not true" and was given because Louden's misidentification of the house and other inconsistent testimony would lead to reasonable doubt that could result in Blackstock's acquittal or a hung jury.

Childress-Jones also said the prosecution did not supply information about the identification as required during pre-trial discovery. She said the late motions were filed Thursday because Green did not provide the name of the officer or officers who drove Louden, when it happened or any officer notes or reports documenting the drive-by identification when requested in a Sept. 12 email. That's what she requests in her motion to compel.

Green said Ward drive-by identification statement resulted from her cross-examination questions when Childress-Jones was "attempting to impeach him for things he did not do." Green said that Childress-Jones did not follow up on the statement during trial as a strategy, and the defense should not have another trial to try and impeach Ward in different ways.

Todd did not see a discovery issue because it's an "impossible standard" to have everything that might be said during testimony available during discovery.

In the affidavit of probable cause, Louden said she and Blackstock talked through the night Oct. 3-4, 2018, in his residence while planning to kill the confidential informant. That's where Blackstock weighed and packaged three parcels of drugs that would cause the informant to overdose. Carpenter picked up Louden at the residence and drove her to meet the informant, according to the affidavit.

Blackstock did not want the informant providing a deposition against him as scheduled Oct. 4, 2018. The informant was testifying in a case that accused Blackstock of dealing drugs. He was convicted of three dealing charges and has served his three-year sentence.

On Oct. 5, 2021, a jury found Carpenter, 32, guilty of Level 2 felony conspiracy to commit murder, and he was sentenced Dec. 13, 2021, to 19 years of incarceration with five years suspended to probation. He is serving his sentence at the Putnamville Correctional Center, according to Indiana Department of Correction online records.

The Indiana Court of Appeals recently affirmed his conviction.

Louden, 28, has reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in the case charging her with Level 2 felony conspiracy to commit murder. Her change of plea and her sentencing are scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Superior 1.

The advisory sentence for a Level 2 felony conviction is 17½ years with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Blackstock claims conviction followed unfair trial, requests new trial