Larry David yells at Alan Dershowitz outside grocery store over Trump ties: Report

Larry David, the comedic mind behind Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld, reportedly engaged in a yelling match with Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law professor with ties to the Trump administration, outside a grocery store on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

A reporter saw the two during their heated exchange and found it so strange that they "wrote it down to remember it."

"We can still talk, Larry," Dershowitz said.

"No. No. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It's disgusting!" David replied, according to Page Six.

Dershowitz tried to explain that Pompeo was a friend from his law school days, but that did little to assuage David's anger.

"It's disgusting. Your whole enclave — it's disgusting. You're disgusting!" he said.

The lawyer then allegedly took off his T-shirt, according to the unnamed source, to reveal another T-shirt emblazoned with "It’s The Constitution, Stupid!"

Dershowitz confirmed the story and said that, while it could be straight from Curb Your Enthusiasm, "it wasn't funny at all."

