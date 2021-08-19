Larry David yells at Alan Dershowitz outside grocery store over Trump ties: Report

Luke Gentile
·1 min read
Larry David, the comedic mind behind Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld, reportedly engaged in a yelling match with Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law professor with ties to the Trump administration, outside a grocery store on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

A reporter saw the two during their heated exchange and found it so strange that they "wrote it down to remember it."

20% OF PEOPLE SAY THEY LOST FRIENDS OVER COVID-19 DISAGREEMENTS: POLL

"We can still talk, Larry," Dershowitz said.

"No. No. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It's disgusting!" David replied, according to Page Six.


Dershowitz tried to explain that Pompeo was a friend from his law school days, but that did little to assuage David's anger.

"It's disgusting. Your whole enclave — it's disgusting. You're disgusting!" he said.

The lawyer then allegedly took off his T-shirt, according to the unnamed source, to reveal another T-shirt emblazoned with "It’s The Constitution, Stupid!"

Dershowitz confirmed the story and said that, while it could be straight from Curb Your Enthusiasm, "it wasn't funny at all."

