Can Larry Elder build 'movement' from California recall?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL R. BLOOD
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In two months, Larry Elder went from conservative talk radio host to leader of the Republican field in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, drawing national headlines, attracting enthusiastic fans to his rallies and quickly banking millions for his first campaign.

Voting concludes Tuesday, and polling suggests Newsom has a solid edge to hold his job. Yet, win or lose, Elder’s star turn within his party is prompting chatter about his political future in the strongly Democratic state, where long-suffering Republicans have been looking for a breakthrough candidate after failing to win a statewide race in 15 years.

Elder, seeking to become the state's first Black governor, has managed to outshine his GOP rivals in the polls by hewing to a conservative-libertarian message that does not appeal to many moderate or liberal voters. He has run as an outsider and given no sign he intends to shift his strategy in the contest's closing days while alarming groups across the Democratic spectrum, including environmentalists, women's rights advocates and fellow Blacks.

On Wednesday, Elder conspicuously didn’t answer directly when asked if he would consider a 2022 rematch against Newsom, should the Democratic incumbent survive the recall. Newsom already has said he plans to seek a second term.

“A lot of people have invested their hopes and dreams in me,” Elder told reporters in Los Angeles on Wednesday after predicting he would win. “A lot of people feel that I can make California better.”

The direction he takes ultimately will be influenced by what happens in the election -- an upset win would vault him into the national spotlight, a weaker-than-expected showing could dampen talk about his influence in the party and future prospects.

The 69-year-old lawyer and author emerged as a GOP luminary of the moment by employing an aggressive style honed during decades on talk radio. He relentlessly attacked Newsom and his handling of the pandemic and progressive policies on immigration, climate change and other issues.

Elder called the race a longshot from the start -- Democrats hold every statewide office, dominate the Legislature and congressional delegation, and boast a nearly 2-to-1 edge in registered voters.

Republican consultant John Peschong said “I think he’s building a movement.”

Peschong, who advised rival GOP candidate Doug Ose before the former congressman withdrew for health reasons, said Elder's campaign has “a grassroots component to it that signifies he’s going to be continuing to run, no matter what happens next week."

Republican fundraiser Charles Moran said Elder brought an energy to the contest that has been absent for the GOP in high-profile races in California for years -– perhaps dating to the tenure of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was elected governor in a 2003 recall election.

“He’s reignited an excitement and passion and a hope for California Republicans that we have not seen in a while,” Moran said. “That’s why I think there is something more to this. ... It’s been a rocket launch for him.”

Elder hasn't wavered in his positions during the campaign. He is still a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, a reviled figure in California outside his conservative base. He is critical of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion and supports expanding oil extraction, positions out of step with a majority of voters in the state.

He has spoken in opposition to the minimum wage, is critical of gun control and has promised to erase state vaccine and mask mandates.

Elder's campaign has drawn support from his 2 million followers on social media, remnants of the Trump coalition and evangelicals, although that together represents a modest slice of California's 22 million voters. Elder, an Ivy Leaguer who grew up in a LA’s rough South Central neighborhood, also made efforts to build support within the state’s growing Asian and Latino communities that typically lean Democratic.

Part of his appeal is he’s different: A first-time candidate and Black man in a party that is largely older and white, who isn’t afraid to challenge the state’s dominant Democratic orthodoxy. He also benefitted from a lackluster GOP field that includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is still trying to raise his name recognition outside his home city, and businessman John Cox, who lost a landslide to Newsom in 2018.

However, Elder’s campaign also came with controversy.

A former fiancee said Elder was emotionally abusive in their relationship. Elder disputes the notion of systemic racism in America and is critical of Black Lives Matter, positions that have put him in conflict with many other Blacks.

In a July interview with conservative political commentator Candace Owens, Elder said “you could make an argument" that slave owners as well as slaves were owed reparations after the Civil War. His reasoning was that the government took away the owners “property."

This week, his walking tour of homeless encampments in LA’s Venice Beach neighborhood was cut short after a woman bicyclist wearing a gorilla mask threw an egg toward Elder and then took a swing at a member of his entourage.

The confrontation set off strong reactions on Twitter, with conservatives charging the incident wasn't immediately branded a racist attack because Elder is a conservative. “A white woman dressed as a gorilla threw an egg at Larry Elder today, accusing him not of being a ‘true black person.’ Democrats are racist,” tweeted Charlie Kirk, president of the conservative group Turning Point USA.

Elder is doing a bus tour of the state in the campaign's final days. His challenge is expanding his support beyond those who voted for Trump. The former president won 6 million votes in California last November – more than any Republican presidential candidate before him but just over 34% of the statewide vote share in Joe Biden's landslide win.

Recent polling by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California on the critical first question in the recall – whether to remove Newsom – found those supporting his ouster at just 39%. That figure is roughly in line with the vote share for GOP candidates in recent statewide races — in 2018, no Republicans seeking top offices were able to break 40% of the vote -- suggesting that represents a ceiling for Republicans and conservative-leaning moderates and independents.

In a deeply divided electorate “the challenge for Republican candidates ... is how do you appeal to enough moderates and independent voters to make up the difference in a state that his heavily Democratic?” said pollster Mark Baldassare, president of the policy institute.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom, Elder campaign ahead of Calif. recall vote

    Gov. Gavin Newsom and his challengers, including conservative talk show host Larry Elder, campaigned across California on Tuesday, one week before voters decide whether to recall and replace the governor in the nation's largest state. (Sept. 7)

  • California recall offers political hints for 2022

    California's Sept. 14 recall election could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, and act as a national barometer of the public mood heading into the 2022 elections when a closely divided Congress again will be in play. (September 8)

  • Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics

    Some of the world’s largest broadcasters including American network NBC are being asked by human rights groups to cancel plans to cover next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing. The request comes in an open letter from rights groups representing minorities in China, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents and others. The letter, obtained by the Associated Press, was sent Tuesday to NBC Universal chief executive officer Jeff Shell and other international broadcast executives.

  • 3 state troopers in Vermont resign after accusations they faked Covid vaccination cards

    Vermont State Police say the ex-troopers are under investigation by the FBI. State Police Col. Matthew Birmingham said the allegations were "reprehensible."

  • Biden to stump with California governor against Republican-backed recall

    President Joe Biden will campaign for California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday as Democrats keep rolling out their biggest names to fight a Republican-backed recall attempt in the deep blue state. Biden will appear with the embattled governor in the port city of Long Beach near Los Angeles in the campaign's final rally before the special recall election on Sept. 14, Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click said in an emailed announcement on Thursday. On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in the San Francisco Bay Area for Newsom.

  • U.S. VP Harris rallies for California governor facing recall

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned on Wednesday for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom, part of a ramped-up effort to save his job from a Republican-led recall by bringing in some of the Democratic Party's biggest names. Harris, a longtime ally of Newsom, appeared with the governor in San Leandro, near her childhood home of Oakland. Harris previously served as a U.S. senator from California and state attorney general.

  • Explainer - Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

    The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization (WHO) to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. The Delta variant first detected in India remains the most worrisome.

  • Voter fraud claims create 'circus-like atmosphere,' stir California recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom

    Former President Donald Trump is already calling the California recall "a rigged election" to keep Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in office.

  • Newsom sounds alarm on California recall, pulling White House into the race

    SAN LEANDRO, California — The White House has stepped up its support for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, warning in the final throes of the gubernatorial recall that a loss will place Democrats on notice in future electoral battles.

  • Defaced Black doll at California high school sparks calls for accountability on racist incidents

    A defaced Black doll at Salinas High School's jamboree event last week has opened conversations about other incidents of racism at the school.

  • Protester Wearing Gorilla Mask Throws Egg At Recall Candidate Larry Elder; Venice Tour Cut Short

    The California recall race heated up Wednesday when a protester wearing a gorilla mask threw an egg at Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in Venice.

  • House Ways and Means Committee starts writing Democratic $3.5 trillion spending plan

    The House Ways and Means Committee began its markup of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan on Thursday, marking the first step in a thorny legislative process for Democrats on both sides of the Capitol.

  • NorCal Survivors Of 9/11 Attacks Recount Escape From World Trade Tower 2

    Two survivors from Northern California were in the World Trade Center the day of the 9/11 terror attacks for very different reasons and both made it out at about the same time.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial - live: Ex-Theranos CEO ‘decided to lie’ as she was ‘out of time and out of money’

    Former CEO’s defence team may argue that ex-boyfriend’s abuse meant he was in control, allegations he strongly denies

  • Elizabeth Holmes: Has the Theranos scandal changed Silicon Valley?

    Could a Theranos scandal happen again or has Silicon Valley learnt its lesson?

  • As Gavin Newsom's recall prospects brighten, Republicans point fingers at Larry Elder

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is on track to survive a recall election in deep-blue California after initially causing Democrats severe heartburn, with veteran Republican insiders blaming GOP front-runner Larry Elder.

  • What is the mu variant of the coronavirus?

    What is the mu variant? It's a version of the coronavirus that was first identified in Colombia in January and has since caused isolated outbreaks in South America, Europe and the United States. The World Health Organization last month listed it as a “variant of interest” because of concerns it may make vaccines and treatments less effective, though more evidence is needed.

  • Harris backs Newsom in California recall

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally with California's Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday ahead of a crucial recall election in the state. (Sept. 8)

  • 20 years after 9/11, work of identifying remains continues

    The remains of two people who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center were positively identified this week, as officials continued the difficult and heart-wrenching task of returning victims to their families. The announcement came days before the 20th anniversary of an attack that killed nearly 3,000 people when hijacked commercial jets flew into the twin towers, struck the Pentagon and crashed into a Pennsylvania meadow. “No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget, and we pledge to use all the tools at our disposal to make sure all those who were lost can be reunited with their families," said Dr. Barbara A. Sampson, the chief medical examiner of the City of New York.

  • Monica Lewinsky on Bill Clinton's 'Lethal Charm' and Why She Doesn't Need Anything from Him Anymore

    "If I had been asked five years ago, there would have been a part of me that needed something ... and I feel incredibly grateful not to need any of that," the Impeachment: American Crime Story producer says