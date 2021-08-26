Larry Elder's ex-fiancee reports alleged 2015 gun incident to LAPD

Larry Elder and Alexandra Datig, his former fiancee. Datig filed a report with the LAPD alleging that Elder, the California recall frontrunner, once pushed her and checked a gun to see if it was loaded during a 2015 argument. (Alexandra Datig)

Larry Elder’s onetime fiancee said she filed a report with Los Angeles Police Wednesday over an incident six years ago in which she said Elder checked to see whether his gun was loaded during an argument about the couple’s breakup.

Alexandra Datig’s statement to police also included a new allegation — that Elder pushed her in 2014 during what she called a fit of “drug- induced anger." She said Elder told her, “I don’t want you.”

The LAPD confirmed Wednesday night that it was conducting an investigation related to Datig's statement, but the agency said it could not provide details.

Datig has opposed Elder in his campaign to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the California recall election. She said she filed the report because of Elder’s denial and the hostile reactions to her on social media that came after she went public with the claims last week.

“By reporting the facts to an official agency, media outlets have an opportunity to be presented with the facts,” Datig wrote.

She said she gave the statement to detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, and they told her it would take them three or four days to generate a report.

Asked about Datig's complaint, Capt. Stacy Spell, an LAPD spokesperson, said the department "was made aware of domestic violence accusations" against Elder and was conducting an investigation.

But "due to the confidential nature of domestic violence investigations the department cannot provide any specific details or statements at this time as they could compromise the integrity of the investigation," Spell said. "To ensure we do not jeopardize this investigation, no additional details will be provided until allegations can be investigated thoroughly and submitted to the district attorney's office for filing consideration."

Elder’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The candidate last week released a statement denying that he had brandished a gun at anyone. He declined to answer specific questions about the alleged incident and said the salacious allegations were a distraction from issues voters care about.

Story continues

Datig’s statement Wednesday repeated her claim that the longtime radio host used marijuana excessively and said she felt abused when she got a “Larry’s Girl” tattoo on her lower back only to have Elder say he had branded her.

She said that while she was trying to do work to support the radio show that Elder streamed from home in 2014 and 2015, he would try to get her to engage in sexual encounters with him and “complete strangers.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.