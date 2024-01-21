Larry Haines, dairy farmer turned longtime Republican state senator, dies

Larry Eugene Haines, a Republican dairy farmer who became a real estate broker and then served 20 years in the Maryland Senate, died Jan. 13 at Lorien Taneytown, an assisted living facility. He was 85.

“We mourn the passing of a great leader in our community and a friend to our county, former State Senator Larry Haines. We extend our sincere appreciation for his many years of service to Carroll County and send our heartfelt prayers to his family,” said Carroll County Commissioner Board President Kenny Kiler in a statement.

Born in Woodbine, he was the son of Arthur L. Haines and Evelyn M. Bair. He attended Mount Airy High School and Frederick Community College.

He was a former dairy farmer in Carroll County.

“My wife and I were working seven days a week, possibly 14 hours a day. The last year on the dairy farm, I made $3,200. It is not much incentive to continue when you work that hard and there is very little fruit for your labor,” Mr. Haines said in a 2005 Capital Gazette article. “It was an excellent decision for me. I have had a very successful business.”

In 1972 he became the owner, broker and appraiser at Haines Realty, a Westminster business. He was elected to the Maryland Senate in 1990 and took office in 1991.

“Larry was a classic Carroll County gentleman,” said state Senator Justin Ready of Manchester. “He was dignified. You’d see him dressed in a nice suit and a power tie. He carried himself with style.”

“I know from my family’s personal experience that he gave constituent service,” said Sen. Ready. “He stressed Carroll County values — hard work, ingenuity and the entrepreneurial spirit. He was very sensitive to people who were trying to turn their lives around. He supported nonprofits working in this field and looked out for people overcoming addiction.”

“He was a strong champion for agriculture and he was supportive of the Carroll County Agricultural Center and the Farm Museum,” said Sen. Ready.

“Larry embodied the community spirit of Carroll County,” said Joseph Getty, who followed Mr. Haines in the Senate.

“He was dedicated to doing right for the people of Carroll County. He had the background — a dairy farmer who had the experience of owning a small business. He loved to serve his people.

“As a young legislator, he was a mentor to me. I learned from his legislative knowledge and strategy for getting bills passed in the General Assembly,” said Mr. Getty, the former chief judge of what is now the Maryland Supreme Court.

Susan Krebs, a former member of the House of Delegates during his time in Annapolis, said, “He served his community in a conservative manner, consistent with what he ran on. His priorities were always his faith, his family and his farm community.

“He spoke in a calm and confident manner. He was cool and collected. He was not a flamboyant politician. He acted like a statesman,” said Ms. Krebs.

A 2002 Sun story described Mr. Haines’ annual summertime picnic fundraiser: “The Carroll County Republican, whose crop of thick white hair makes him a standout in any setting, was equally at ease chatting with straight-laced politicians and leather-clad bikers.”

The article noted his political stature: “Haines’ political strength remains firmly grounded in his home county. And his picnic is Carroll’s grandest political event — a reminder of his place as the most secure, recognizable and popular Republican in a county where the party holds every state and county elected office.”

He said about running in 2002, “I have an opponent, and I take that seriously.”

In 2005, a year after the state Senate changed its prayer rules to accommodate legislators who objected to references to Jesus from the rostrum, Mr. Haines proposed a bill to guarantee the right of lawmakers and others to make reference to specific religious figures before a government body is called to order, The Sun reported.

Mr. Haines said he believed rules requiring ecumenical prayer violate the First Amendment and that Christians had been prevented from expressing their religious beliefs.

“It seems like Christianity is no longer tolerated. We’re censured when in prayers we mention the deity we serve,” he said in 2002.

He was a member of the Maryland Association of Realtors, a past president of Carroll County Association of Realtors and a member of the American Association of Certified Appraisers.

He belonged to Gideons International, the Fellowship of Christian Farmers and was a past vice chair of the church council at Church of the Open Door in Westminster, where he was a member.

In the General Assembly, he served on the Economic and Environmental Affairs Committee, among other posts and was a past chair of the Carroll County Delegation.

He left office in 2011.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jane Marie Armfield Haines; three sons, Garry A. Haines and Kevin E. Haines, both of Westminster, and Levi T. Haines, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; brother Donald Haines, of Woodbine; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. His son, Matthew Keith Haines, died in 2020. A granddaughter, Mabel Ruth Haines, also predeceased him.

Services were held Saturday at his church.