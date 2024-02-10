Larry Hogan announces surprise Senate big

Washington (DC News Now) — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) announced a surprise U.S. Senate bid.

Hogan filed ahead of deadline Friday along with a video on social media. Politico was the first to report his announcement.

Caroline Vakil with our media partners at The Hill discusses how his announcement shocked the race and what uphill battle he will face.

