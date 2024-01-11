Larry Hogan steps down from No Labels leadership

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan resigned last month from his position at third-party leadership movement No Labels, stoking speculation that the moderate Republican could mount a potential presidential run on the group’s ballot.

His resignation as co-chair took effect at the end of 2023, he wrote to Nancy Jacobson, the organization's president and CEO, in a letter. Hogan did not share information about his future plans and praised No Labels in the letter, dated Dec. 15 and obtained by POLITICO on Thursday.

Hogan's resignation was first reported by The Associated Press.

Hogan, who served two terms as Maryland's governor after he was first elected in 2014, has often criticized former President Donald Trump. Hogan was term-limited in 2022 and was vague about his future plans, before declaring last March that he wouldn't seek the Republican nomination in 2024.

He's "left the door cracked open" for a third-party ticket run, though, he said in July.

No Labels has been seeking ballot access across the country in recent months, laying the groundwork for a possible presidential bid. The group reached the required signature threshold to become a political party in Maryland, a state elections official told The AP on Wednesday.

Before forming a political party in the state, No Labels must meet other requirements such as submitting bylaws and naming a governing body.

“In stepping aside, it is my intent that new leaders, who can devote themselves full-time to the effort, will be able to take the helm to direct the No Labels political operation,” Hogan wrote.

Meridith McGraw contributed to this report.