Larry Isenberg killing gets second documentary treatment Sunday on HLN's 'Sex & Murder'

May 21—The 2018 death of Larry Isenberg will receive a documentary treatment on HLN's "Sex & Murder" on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The episode, titled "Deadly Breakfast Date," will revisit the events surrounding Isenberg's death at the hands of his wife, Lori Isenberg, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence for second-degree homicide.

On the morning of Feb. 13, 2018, Larry and Lori Isenberg went out for a cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene. Two hours later, Lori Isenberg called 911 to report that her husband had fallen off of the boat and was missing.

She told authorities he had been acting strangely that morning. And just before falling over the side of the boat, she said, he seemed to have suffered a stroke while tending to a malfunctioning motor.

Recovery teams spent a month attempting to locate the body without success until one morning, a local called to report that a body had washed up in front of their house.

The autopsy revealed no signs of stroke or drowning. But a toxicology report would show lethal levels of Benadryl in Isenberg's system.

The same morning Larry Isenberg went missing, it was reported that Lori Isenberg had parted ways with the North Idaho Housing Coalition and that an audit of her activities was underway. Isenberg was soon charged with embezzling a half-million dollars from the nonprofit.

While authorities continued to search for Larry Isenberg's body, Lori Isenberg disappeared, missing court dates for the embezzlement case along the way.

Evidence would show that for weeks leading up to the day of her husband's disappearance, Isenberg's internet history included searches concerning drowning, water depths and boat rentals.

Originally charged with first-degree homicide, Isenberg later pleaded to the lesser charge of second-degree homicide with an Alford plea. This allows a defendant to plead guilty without specifically admitting guilt.

Before the sentencing, Isenberg claimed her husband's death was an accident and that she had instead intended to kill herself by drinking a Benadryl-laced smoothie that day. But for several reasons detailed in the upcoming documentary, members of the family remain unconvinced.

The story was previously documented on NBC's "Dateline" in October 2021.