Larry King’s cause of death revealed
Larry King’s death certificate has revealed that his immediate cause of death was sepsis and not the coronavirus, according to a report.
The veteran TV host died on 23 January at the age of 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a statement posted to his official Twitter account.
Mr King had contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised with the virus in January. However a report from People magazine this weekend said the virus was not his cause of death.
The magazine reported that the journalist had two underlying conditions that led to sepsis - hypoxic respiratory failure and end-stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure.
Mr King had a number of previous health issues. He survived a major heart attack in 1987 and in 2017, he revealed that he had been treated for lung cancer. Two years later he had an angioplasty and suffered a stroke.
Last year he lost two of his adult children, son Andy and daughter Chaia, within weeks of each other.
In a career spanning six decades, the legendary presenter interviewed a plethora of celebrities, political leaders, and public figures.
“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” a statement following his death read.
The Associated Press estimated that over the course of Mr King’s career, he conducted more than 50,000 interviews.
