Larry Kudlow's new Fox Business show to debut next week
Lou Dobbs' loss is Larry Kudlow's gain.
Kudlow, a former CNBC host and commentator, served as director of the National Economic Council during the Trump administration. Starting next Tuesday, he will have his own Fox Business Network show during the 4 p.m. hour, which will then re-air at 7 p.m. Lou Dobbs Tonight used to air at 5 p.m., with a repeat at 7 p.m., but that show was unexpectedly canceled last week.
Dobbs, whose final show aired on Thursday, was the most popular host on Fox Business Network, CNN reports, but even then, he only averaged about 300,000 viewers at 5 p.m. Kudlow's show, which does not yet have a name, will replace After the Bell, which averaged around 150,000 viewers. CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Kudlow has been tasked with getting viewers to tune in to Fox Business Network rather than CNBC, which has higher ratings.
