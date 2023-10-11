Larry Millete's trial pushed back until next summer

TechCrunch

Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.