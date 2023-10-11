Larry Millete's trial pushed back until next summer
The family of Maya Millete will have to wait even longer for her husband to stand trial charged in her disappearance and murder.
The family of Maya Millete will have to wait even longer for her husband to stand trial charged in her disappearance and murder.
Add them to your Amazon cart right now.
For acclaimed cellist Maya Beiser, the weekend attacks in Israel by Hamas militants struck a personal chord.
You really don't want to miss out on upgrading your life with some dreamy bedding for cheap.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that.
The SEC is reportedly looking into how Twitter (now X) a security issue in 2018 that led to users' personal information being exposed. The agency is looking into whether executives at the time managed the situation appropriately.
Now is the time to make your dream a reality.
Research on the subject is limited.
Super popular for its warmth, plethora of pockets and super-cute style, this coveted coat won't stay in stock for long.
Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.
Get your holiday shopping done early this year with these October Prime Day deals. Shop watches, headphones, blankets and more.
Families of missing U.S. citizens in Israel said they have had “zero communication” from the Israeli government and U.S. government with no new information or insight about a plan for moving forward.
Here are the best Kindle deals we could find for October Prime Day 2023.
Changes are restricted to new colors for 2024, which maybe (crosses fingers) means a new one is finally coming soon.
The 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto earns its spot in the family line after Aventador, Diablo, Countach and Miura despite being a hybrid.
Google built an AI that monitors the amount of idling at intersections to help city planners cut congestion and reduce air pollution. Now it's working in 70 intersections.
Get a belt bag that you can wear with everything.
The Google Pixel 7a is now available for just $399 this Amazon Prime Day.
Activision Blizzard is waiting for Microsoft's acquisition to be finalized before adding recent and upcoming titles to Game Pass.
Nissan is using AI and machine learning to fast-track research into materials used for car parts and solid-state batteries.
Start your holiday shopping right now!