Larry Nassar has spent thousands in prison but still owes victims nearly $58,000

Larry Nassar, the longtime doctor for USA Gymnastics and convicted sex offender accused of having sexually assaulted hundreds of girls and women, still owes five of his victims nearly $58,000 even as he has had more than $12,000 deposited into his inmate account in federal prison, authorities said.

Prosecutors have asked for "the Bureau of Prisons to turn over any and all funds in Nassar's inmate trust account ... in an amount up to $62,488.52," according to court documents filed Wednesday on behalf of Andrew Byerly Birge, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

Nassar, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing 10 minors in a Michigan court in January 2018, is serving up to 175 years in prison. He is expected to be behind bars for the rest of his life.

Since December 2017, when he was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing and receiving child sex abuse images, Nassar has paid only $300 in sentencing fees, court records say. He still owes $57,488.52 to five victims and $5,000 more pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015, records show.

Representatives of the Bureau of Prisons could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday.

According to court records, Nassar has fired multiple attorneys and appears to be representing himself. Three former attorneys said Wednesday that they no longer represent him.

Nassar has spent more than $10,500 while in federal lockup, based on his balance and previous deposits.

Prosecutors requested that a freeze be placed on Nassar's inmate account, which showed a balance of $2,041.57, according to records.

Court documents provide a thorough record of Nassar's prison account since his time at a Florida prison, including his having received two government-issued Covid-relief stimulus checks totaling $2,000 this year.

"Nassar has received approximately $12,825 in deposits since February 2018. This total has included a stimulus check for $600 issued in January 2021 and a stimulus check of $1,400 issued in March 2021," the documents say.

Wednesday's filings also say: "Since incarceration, Nassar has paid $300, all in the form of the minimum $25.00 quarterly payments. ... In other words, Nassar has paid approximately $8.33 toward his criminal monetary penalties per month, despite receiving deposits into his account over this period totaling $12,825.00."

The victims' restitution law requires Nassar to pay his victims upon receiving money during his incarceration, records say.

"If a person obligated to provide restitution, or pay a fine, receives substantial resources from any source, including inheritance, settlement or other judgement, during a period of incarceration, such person shall be required to apply the value of such resources to any restitution or fine," court documents say.

Nassar receives deposits "no less than once per month, from outside third parties via Money Gram or Western Union, typically in the amount of $200 or more," court records say.

The Washington Post reported that the Bureau of Prisons allows inmates to keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of the money from collection. Nassar's government-run prison account covers commissary, email and phone expenses, the newspaper reported.

A 119-page report this month by the top watchdog at the Justice Department said the FBI failed to interview victims who accused Nassar of abuse in a timely manner.

USA Gymnastics first took allegations about Nassar to the FBI in July 2015.

"From July 2015, when the allegations were first reported to the FBI, to September 2016, Nassar continued to treat gymnasts at Michigan State University, a high school in Michigan and a gymnastics club in Michigan," the inspector general's report said. "Ultimately, the investigations determined that Nassar had engaged in sexual assaults of over 100 victims and possessed thousands of images of child pornography, led to his convictions in federal and state court, and resulted in Nassar being sentenced to incarceration for over 100 years."