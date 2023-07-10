Larry Nassar stabbed in prison

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed in prison. A missing teenage girl was found in the barracks at a Marine Corps base. And it was another day of rough weather across the country.

Larry Nassar, ex-gymnastics doctor, stabbed in prison

Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who is serving a decades-long prison term for sexually abusing young female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate Sunday. Nassar, 59, was stabbed six times in the chest and twice each in the neck and back, according to Joe Rojas, president of Local 506, the union that represents employees at the Florida prison where Nassar is incarcerated. Nassar suffered a collapsed lung but was in stable condition Monday. Rojas praised the quick thinking of staff for Nassar surviving the attack but said prison employees had been warning that something like this could occur because of staffing shortages.

Who is Larry Nassar? Hundreds of athletes, including Olympic champions Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, said they were sexually abused by him, often under the guise of medical treatment. Timeline of Nassar's career, sexual assault convictions.

1 dead in Northeast floods; 42 million face oppressive heat

Monday was another rough day for weather across the nation as the Northeast saw yet more heavy rain and flooding and tens of millions of Americans sweltered in dangerous heat.

Driving rain continues: Deadly floodwaters swept across parts of the Northeast Sunday, and a woman was killed by flooding in New York state. Parts of Pennsylvania were swamped by up to 8 inches of rain. And forecasters warned that residents from North Carolina to New Hampshire could expect heavy rains and flooding, with flash flood warnings in parts of New York, Vermont and Connecticut.

Oppressive heat, too: After a week of world-record-breaking heat, people in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida endured sweltering temperatures Monday. In all, more than 42 million people in the U.S. faced heat warnings, watches or advisories. Here's a look at the full forecast.

17 people hospitalized because of the heat during Pittsburgh stop of Ed Sheeran's tour.

Route 202 in Yorktown, N.Y., was flooded Monday after torrential storms led to flash flooding and at least one fatality in New York's Hudson Valley.

Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

A Marine was in custody after authorities found a 14-year-old girl in the barracks of a California military base in late June. The girl had run away from her grandparents' home earlier in the month, according to reports. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the girl's grandmother reported her missing four days after her initial disappearance June 9. She was found June 28 by military police at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. The Marine was held for questioning but has not been formally charged.

Vladimir Putin meets with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

Five days after the mercenary group's short-lived rebellion, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his commanders in Moscow, the Kremlin said Monday. The meeting lasted about three hours, adding fresh uncertainty about Prigozhin's influence with Russia's leader in the wake of the failed armed mutiny. During the meeting, Prigozhin offered an "assessment" of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine, and Putin listened, offering "options for further employment and use in combat," a spokesman for the Kremlin said.

