Larry Page: Google co-founder granted New Zealand residency

·2 min read
Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page speaks during a news conference on 21 May 2012
New Zealand's authorities say Larry Page applied for residency under a category for wealthy investors

Larry Page, Google's co-founder and one of the world's richest men, has been granted New Zealand residency under a category for wealthy investors.

Applicants are required to invest at least NZ$10m ($7m, £5m) in New Zealand over three years.

Mr Page entered New Zealand in January, when its borders were still closed because of Covid-19.

But the government said he was allowed in because of a medical emergency application involving his son.

Mr Page, 48, had applied for residence in November. However, his application could not be processed because he was offshore at the time.

But in January, the US tech billionaire was allowed into New Zealand so his son could be evacuated from Fiji because of a medical emergency, the government confirmed on Thursday. His application was approved in February.

In parliament this week, Health Minister Andrew Little defended the decision to grant him entry.

"[His entry] met all the standard conditions of a medical emergency requiring a medical evacuation from the islands, and every requirement and regulation that was in place... was complied with," Mr Little said, according to a transcript on the parliament's website.

Some critics of the decision highlighted its apparent unfairness.

"We have got these GPs or nurses who are stuck in an interminable waiting room to get their residence, whereas Larry [Page] comes in and boom, straight away can become a resident," immigration adviser Katy Armstrong told Radio New Zealand.

Mr Page is listed as one of the richest people in the world with a reported wealth of more than $116 bn. He stepped down as chief executive of Google's parent company Alphabet in 2019, but remains a board member and controlling shareholder.

He is not the first Silicon Valley tech billionaire to have taken a particular interest in New Zealand.

Peter Thiel, a co-founder of Paypal and early investor in Facebook, once described the South Pacific island nation as "the future" and became a citizen back in 2011. He has since invested heavily there.

Located more than 6,000 miles (10,000km) from the US mainland, New Zealand was recently identified as a country more resilient than most to the threat of climate change.

In a study released last month, researchers at the UK-based Global Sustainability Institute described New Zealand as "best placed to survive the collapse of global civilisation".

The temperate, mountainous country is well-placed to deal with threats such as rising sea levels.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand grants residency to Google's co-founder Page

    Larry Page, Google's co-founder and one of the world's richest men, has become a New Zealand resident, with immigration services saying he had applied under a category for wealthy investors. "Larry Page submitted an application for residence under the Investor Plus Category on 3 November 2020," Immigration New Zealand said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday.

  • The 25 Richest Billionaires Who Aren’t in Tech

    For founders and CEOs, technology has been one of the most lucrative industries for years. Dating back to the dot-com bubble days, tech companies have come with incredibly high price tags. While...

  • Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

    Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest. “Once Mr. Page entered New Zealand, his application was able to be processed and it was approved on 4 February 2021.”

  • Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found shot in vehicle Friday night

    Just after 9 p.m. police were called to 3600 block of Woodland Avenue. They found a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

  • Australia borders: Citizens living overseas could be 'trapped' if they return

    Australians who live overseas will require exemptions to leave Australia if they return home.

  • Fish with 'human' teeth caught in North Carolina

    The creature, caught in North Carolina, is believed to be a sheepshead fish.

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • California drought forces shutdown of historic Hyatt hydropower plant

    A largescale California hydropower plant was shut down on Thursday after ongoing drought conditions reduced water levels in Lake Oroville to historic lows, according to the Sacramento Bee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: It is the first time the Edward Hyatt hydroelectric power plant has ceased operations since it was constructed in 1967, at a time when California is warning about the potential for rolling blackouts.The plant feeds from a

  • Recreation at risk as Lake Powell dips to historic low

    A thick, white band of newly exposed rock face stretches high above boaters’ heads at Lake Powell, creating a sharp contrast against the famous red desert terrain as their vessels weave through tight canyons that were once underwater. It's a stark reminder of how far the water level has fallen at the massive reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border. Now, the level at the popular destination for houseboat vacations is at a historic low amid a climate change-fueled megadrought engulfing the U.S. West.

  • Video Captures Fire Destroying 'Beautiful,' Historic Town in California: 'My Heart Is Broken'

    "It was just like a huge tornado went through the town. It burnt that town down in about 25 minutes," said Greenville resident Jerry Thrall

  • 3 lessons for forest towns as wildfire destroys historic Greenville, California

    The Dixie Fire devastated rural Greenville, California, a town of 800 residents, on Aug. 4, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty ImagesA wildfire burning in dry mountain forest swept through the Gold Rush town of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4, reducing neighborhoods and the historic downtown to charred rubble. Hours earlier, the sheriff had warned Greenville’s remaining residents to get out immediately as strong, gusty winds drove the Dixie Fire toward town. At the same time, firefighters were a

  • California tourist town running out of water amid drought

    The wells that Mendocino, California, depends on are drying up amid a devastating drought in the state.

  • ‘A straight up monster.’ World record 125-pound bighead carp caught by Missouri man

    “A five-gallon bucket could easily fit in its mouth,” the bowfisherman said.

  • Five died from lightning 70 years ago near Darby, Idaho. Here’s how to stay safe.

    “The next thing I remember is that I was lying face down in pine needles,” one lightning strike survivor said.

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Colorado mudslide closes major interstate highway

    The governor of Colorado has issued a disaster declaration due to mudslides that have closed a vital transportation corridor between the Rocky Mountains and the West Coast. (Aug. 6)