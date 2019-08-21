Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter

Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Glenview Capital Management, disclosed earlier this month he established three new holdings during the second quarter: UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI). Additionally, Robbins has kept increasing his position in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC) over the past two months according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Robbins' firm operates two funds: Glenview Funds, a long-and-short fund, and Glenview Opportunity Funds, a concentrated fund. The firm is focused on delivering attractive absolute returns through an intense focus on deep fundamental research and individual stock selection. The investments are primarily focused on the U.S., with a smaller amount of exposure to Europe.

As of quarter-end, Robbins' $11.04 billion equity portfolio contained 46 stocks, with 56.07% exposure to the health care sector, up approximately 3.01% from that of the first quarter.

UnitedHealth

Robbins purchased 726,468 shares of UnitedHealth, giving the position 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $240.34 during the quarter.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company provides health insurance services to its members through products for every major insurance market: individual, group and government sponsored. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 7 out of 10: Even though the gross margin has declined over the past five years and its operating margin underperforms 55.56% of global competitors, UnitedHealth's business predictability ranks five stars out of five on strong and consistent revenue and earnings growth over the past 10 years.

Gurus with large holdings in UnitedHealth include the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio).

T-Mobile

Robbins purchased 1,192,665 shares of T-Mobile, giving the stake 0.80% equity portfolio space. Shares averaged $74.31 during the quarter.

