Larry A. Short pleads not guilty to charges from 2020 Dover crash that killed man

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 28-year-old Uhrichsville man has been charged in connection with an August 2020 crash in Dover that claimed the life of one of his passengers.

Larry A. Short pleaded not guilty on Monday before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle with willful and wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property.

The Tuscarawas County Grand Jury indicted Short last week on the charges. The new indictment will take the place of a previous version which did not include aggravated vehicular homicide.

Why did prosecutors seek an additional charge?

The Tuscarawas County Prosecutor's Office sought the additional charge because Joseph "Joey" Demattio died Dec. 25. He was a passenger in a car driven by Short that crashed in Dover on Aug. 27, 2020.

Short previously pleaded not guilty to charges in his initial indictment: vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle with willful and wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property.

What are the details of the crash?

A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Short went through a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of a sport utility vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Dover woman. She was injured, as were Demattio and Short's other passenger, a 23-year-old Dover woman.

After hitting the SUV, the Hyundai Tiburon driven by Short went off the road, hitting a fire hydrant and a utility pole.

Short was arrested after running from the crash scene at Cross Street and E. Third Street in Dover.

At this time of the crash, Short was on probation for 2019 convictions for trespassing in a habitation, a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor assault. The charges arose from a New Philadelphia home invasion.

