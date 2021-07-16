Larry Sykes will run for Toledo City Council as federal bribery case plays out

Jul. 15—Suspended Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes filed petitions on Thursday to run for re-election.

Mr. Sykes, a Democrat, said he still has work he wants to do on behalf of Toledoans and therefore is seeking to retain his at-large seat for a third term.

He was indicted last year on federal charges of bribery and extortion, as were his colleagues Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Gary Johnson and local attorney Keith Mitchell, who died in April. Charging documents show federal investigators believe more than $34,000 changed hands between Toledo business owners trying to win council approval for various matters over a two-year period.

Mr. Sykes, Ms. Harper, Mr. Riley, and Mr. Johnson all accepted voluntary suspensions from their city council posts after Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and City Council President Matt Cherry called for their resignations. Judge Jack Puffenberger, of Lucas County Probate Court, in September, 2020 appointed Vanice Williams, John Hobbs III, Tiffany Preston Whitman, and Cerssandra McPherson to serve in their place.

Ms. Whitman and Ms. McPherson both are running for reelection with the Lucas Democratic Party's endorsement. Ms. Williams and Mr. Hobbs will be up for re-election in two years.

Mr. Sykes declined to comment about his pending criminal case on Thursday, other than to say many people are accused of crimes they did not commit.

"I have not been found guilty of anything," he said.

He said people were eager to sign his petition, which he turned in to the Lucas County Board of Elections.

"I'm endorsed by the community. I feel good about it," he said.

Mr. Sykes touted his work on promoting lead-safe housing legislation, introducing police reform legislation, and advocating for stricter guidelines on marketing and selling flavored vapor and e-cigarettes.

"I have a proven track record on getting things done. I couldn't pass any of this legislation if I did not have the ability to work with council, or people in general," he said.

Story continues

He said he wants to see some of the city's American Rescue Plan Act allocation of $180.9 million go toward improving neighborhoods, supporting families, and addressing the root cause of gun violence. He said it's a great opportunity for JoJuan Armour, who leads the mayor's gun violence reduction initiative, to receive additional support.

If elected, Mr. Sykes said he also intends to re-introduce legislation establishing a more strict curfew.

First Published July 15, 2021, 4:01pm