Capital murder charges were filed against a second black man in the drive-by shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, authorities in Houston said Tuesday.

Larry D. Woodruffe, 24, could face the death penalty in the Dec. 30 tragedy.

Jazmine's mother was driving Jazmine and her three sisters when they stopped at a light. A car rolled up and someone began shooting, killing Jazmine and wounding her mother, LaPorsha Washington, family members told police.

The case drew international attention when family members said they believed the shooter was a white male, raising the spectre of a racial hate crime.

Investigators later identified Woodruffe and Eric Black Jr., 20, as suspects based on a tip to social activist Shaun King. The suspects were arrested at a traffic stop Saturday, and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Black told investigators he was the driver and Woodruffe fired the shots.

More: The buoyant life and tragic death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

More: Houston sheriff draws praise after arrest in Jazmine Barnes shooting

Black also said the men believed they were shooting into the car of men they had tangled with at a club hours earlier. Black was charged with murder hours after his arrest. At the time, Woodruffe was held on drug charges.

On Tuesday, on the basis of additional corroborating evidence, prosecutors with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted a capital murder charge against Woodruffe," Gonzalez said in a statement.

Jazmine was laid to rest Tuesday at a funeral in Houston.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Larry Woodruffe is second man charged in death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes