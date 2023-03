NBC

Larsa Pippen is opening up about her love life. During an appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show" on Wednesday, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star, 48, got candid about her relationship with boyfriend Marcus Jordan, 32. "We're in a really good place. I feel like a lot of people think that we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not. We literally just met at a party four years ago and we were just friends," she shared.