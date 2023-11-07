Larsa Pippen Hopes to Marry Marcus Jordan

During the After Show, Married to Medicine stars Dr. Jackie Walters says she and Dr. Simone Whitmore were super excited to hear that Phaedra Park would be joining their show. Dr. Jackie says she did have to remind Phaedra that she was coming to the house they built as original cast members. Also, Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami says she is hoping to get engaged to Marcus Jordan and teases their appearance on The Traitors.

View comments