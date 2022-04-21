Larsa Pippen was spotted looking cozy in Miami with a Kardashian ex. What we know

Friends with benefits? Or just friends?

TMZ snapped Scott Disick chatting poolside with Larsa Pippen in South Florida. The picture is reportedly from the Setai Miami Beach Hotel.

The gossip outlet reports that Disick traveled south to celebrate Papi Steak owner David Einhorn’s birthday. As per the Papi Steak founder’s social media, the two guys spent Passover together and toasted with matzo.

Pippen, who still owns a place in Fort Lauderdale, has known Disick awhile. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star used to be BFFs with his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister, Kim.

Pippen and the SKIMS founder reportedly fell out after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West and she acted as middleman.

“I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything, and that basically was the demise of our relationship,” the Chicago native shared on an episode of “RHOM” in February.

And Disick knows full well about falling out with the famous reality TV family. The father of three recently said on their new Hulu show that once Kourtney got involved with Travis Barker that he “lost his best friend.”

So we can imagine what (or who) Pippen and Disick may have been talking about.

But judging by their latest posts, neither looks too hot and bothered.

Almost immediately after arriving, Disick showed his legions of followers a picture of himself at the controls of a speedboat with the caption, “In the 305, just call me. Good luck, Chuck.” (Translation: Don’t call him.)

Pippen’s latest selfie (Wednesday) sees her in Daisy Dukes, a blue button down shirt and black high heeled boots. “Feeling blue.”

Perhaps Lord Disick can lighten her mood? He is a funny guy.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian strikes a pose in a bikini in the Bahamas