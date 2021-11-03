U.S. congressman says House Democrats could finish votes on social, infrastructure bills on Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Rick Larsen said on Wednesday his fellow House Democrats could complete votes on President Joe Biden's social spending and infrastructure bills as early as midday on Friday.

Larsen also said the vote on the infrastructure bill would come after the vote on Biden's social and climate policy agenda.

The Democratic president left the country last week for a global climate conference in Scotland after announcing a framework deal on legislation, signaling an end to months of infighting.

But on Monday, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has been at odds with most of his party during the negotiations, said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-congress-november-agenda-not-faint-heart-2021-11-01 he could not promise a yes vote, dimming the chances of moving forward on either bill this week.

Larsen, however, signaled that voting was in sight.

"We were told it could be done as soon as noon on Friday," Larsen told Reuters after leaving a caucus meeting.

"When you line it all up, that's the timeline," he added.

"We're done with the infrastructure bill except for a vote. There's no more debate. It's just up or down, and that would come after the Build Back Better vote," he said, referring to the social spending and climate legislation.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer declined to comment on the timeline or sequence of the expected votes.

But, asked if he as confident both bills would pass, the Democrat said, "I think so."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan, writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Jonathan Oatis)