Larson man injured in late-night shooting

Sep. 9—MOSES LAKE — A man was injured in a shooting in the Larson community early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

According to the post, the 31-year-old victim told GCSO deputies an unidentified man came in through the back door of his home in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop at around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning and shot him. The victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and his injuries were not life-threatening, the GCSO statement said.

GCSO spokesperson Kyle Foreman said in addition to GCSO deputies, Moses Lake Police officers responded as well.

The GCSO said the victim described the assailant as a white or hispanic male 5 feet 7 inches tall wearing a black hoodie and a mask covering his face. Anyone with more information on the shooting incident can call the GCSO at 509-762-1160 or send an email to crimetips@grantcountrywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous, the GCSO statement said.

