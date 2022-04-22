New Larson principal named, interviews set with Grandview High School finalists

Students at Larson Middle School know who they'll be seeing next year if they are sent to the principal's office.

And Grandview Heights High School student soon will know.

Shawn Hinkle, who has served as assistant principal at both schools for the past five years, is the new Larson principal.

He will replace Quint Gage, who will leave effective July 31 to become program specialist with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio. He announced his decision April 12.

Hinkle's appointment and the selection of a new high school principal are expected to be on the agenda at the school board's May 11 meeting, Superintendent Andy Culp said.

The high school position opened after Rob Brown was named earlier this year to replace Madeline Partlow as director of student services. Partlow will retire July 31.

The high school principal position had 35 applicants, and after an initial screening, a first round of interviews was held with six applicants, Culp said.

The three finalists will be interviewed again this month, Culp said. They are:

• Upper Arlington High School Assistant Principal Sam Belk

• Nathan Kellenberger, principal at Worthingway Middle School in Worthington

• Hilliard Davidson High School Assistant Principal Brian Moore

"We're looking for a person who always puts students and kids first, who can continue the great work that's occurred under Rob Brown's leadership and who demonstrates they are a strong instructional leader who will effectively work with the high school team," Culp said.

Selecting Hinkle and Brown for their new roles was an easy decision, he said.

Both administrators have established strong relationships with staff, students and families in the Grandview district and have been student-centered administrators, Culp said.

Hinkle's experience as assistant principal at both the middle school and high school will lead to a seamless transition, Culp said.

"We had an abbreviated search process to fill that position," he said. "We didn't interview anyone else."

Hinkle said he's excited about his new role.

"Before I became an administrator, I taught middle school English and history for 15 years," he said. "It's always been about the students for me, first and foremost.

"There are students I had in my class in Canal Winchester that now have children who are entering school. It's nice to see former students grow into adults and know you played a small part in guiding them."

One of the main tasks as Larson's principal will be guiding students and staff through the transition into a new school building, he said.

The new Larson building currently is housing high school operations while a major renovation of the high school building is completed.

The middle school program is expected to move into the new building in January 2023.

"We're already beginning to work with staff and students to get them ready for the move into the new building so it's as easy a transition as possible," Hinkle said.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: New Larson principal named, interviews set with Grandview High School finalists