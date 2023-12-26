Las Cruces bishop visits Otero County prison, processing center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino visited both the Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center on Christmas Day.

Baldacchino was accompanied by Deacon John Eric Munson and two sisters of the Dominican Sisters Ministry. They first visited the prison and two Masses were held.













Photos courtesy of Arlette Villa, community relations manager

“Whenever I come here (prison), I always come with a lot of hope for the incarcerated. They are our brothers and sisters. We pray for them in our cathedral and our parishes,” Baldacchino said. “We hope that after their time of rehabilitation, they may be able to go back into the community stronger and be able to help others because of their renewed relationship with God.”

The bishop and his entourage then headed to the processing center which is located a few minutes away from the prison. This was the first time the bishop visited this facility, according to officials.

He blessed the building and had the opportunity to visit each dormitory to introduce himself and bless both staff and residents there and expressed his eagerness to help these men and women reconnect with their faith.

“We want to keep that flame alive so when these men and women go back to their countries or wherever our lord may want them to be, they have that connection with him,” Baldacchino said.

The residents of both facilities greeted him with claps, and often tears, according to the news release detailing the visits.

While both facilities serve different types of residents, the bishop’s message to all was the same — to continue their path of faith, to not lose hope and to pray for him as he prays for them.

