Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre reward for information upped to $32,000 on 32nd anniversary

LAS CRUCES - As another year ticks by, the reward for information regarding the Bowling Alley Massacre increased by $7,000 to a total of $32,000.

Thursday is the 32nd anniversary of one of the most infamous killings in New Mexico history. On Feb. 10, 1990, two men walked into a Las Cruces bowling alley and shot seven people execution-style — including four children — robbed the bowling alley's safe of an estimated $5,000 in cash and set the business on fire. The two men left before authorities arrived. Three decades later, the case remains unsolved.

Four people inside the bowling alley died that day, and a fifth person years later.

Charlie Minn, a former journalist turned filmmaker, is the reason the reward jumped. Minn added $7,000 of his own money to the reward. Combined with the $25,000 offered by the Las Cruces-Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers, the reward for information leading to an arrest is now $32,000.

Minn — who produced and directed "A Nightmare in Las Cruces", a film recollecting the mass shooting — said that he wanted to bring more attention to killings.

"I just want to help," Minn said. "There's only attention to this thing right around the anniversary. There's no reason that it shouldn't be talked about in June or September."

Minn's movie, "A Nightmare in Las Cruces" is playing again this year at the Bassett Mall in El Paso. Minn said that his movie is a useful tool in generating leads for the case.

Las Cruces bowling alley massacre

Feb. 10, 1990: That was the day that seven people were shot, and four died, in an execution-style shooting, and robbery, at what was then the Las Cruces Bowl, 1201 E. Amador Ave. A bowling alley continued to be housed inside the Las Cruces Bowl building until June 2018 when the owners of 10 Pin Alley shut the doors. In November 2021, area businessman Kevin McGrath announced he purchased the property and planned to open a family entertainment center in 2022.

The victims: Those killed at the bowling alley on Feb. 10, 1990 were Steven Teran, 26, who worked there; his 2-year-old daughter, Valerie Teran; 6-year-old Paula Holguin, Teran's stepdaughter; and Amy Houser, 13. Three others were critically wounded, including Stephanie Senac, the bowling alley's manager, then 34; Ida Holguin, a 33-year-old cook at the bowling alley — and not related to Paula Holguin; and 13-year-old Melissia Repass, Senac's daughter. Stephanie Senac died Aug. 13, 1999 of complications from her injuries.

The suspects: Investigators believe the suspects are Hispanic with dark complexions. Both suspects spoke fluent English. Today, the older suspect would be in his late 60's or early 70's. The younger suspect would be in his late 50's or in his early 60's. Composite sketches of the men were drawn in 1990 and again in 2005 to depict how they may have aged.

Clues and information: For the 32-year anniversary of the case, Las Cruces Crime Stoppers has announced a $25,000 reward for information that helps identify the men responsible for the mass shooting. Filmmaker Charlie Minn is chipping in $7,000 to bring the reward to $32,000. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided online at NMCrimeStoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

